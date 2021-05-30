STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chellanam model fishing vilage project: Experts to submit draft report

The comprehensive development of Chellanam panchayat will be implemented in collaboration with KUFOS and also with various departments, government agencies and research institutes.

Published: 30th May 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during formation of cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai

For representational purpose. . (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The consultation meeting of experts held at Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) on Saturday decided to submit a draft report on the integrated development plan to be implemented in Chellanam under the model fishing village project. KUFOS Vice Chancellor Dr K Riji John said the project document would be prepared by integrating local knowledge of people of Chellanam and the recommendations made by experts at the meeting. The full report will be submitted within three months.

The comprehensive development of Chellanam panchayat will be implemented in collaboration with KUFOS and also with various departments, government agencies and research institutes. The role to be played by each department and agency will be clearly stated in the plan document. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian inaugurated the meeting via video conference.

“Projects which are in the pipeline are not only a solution to sea erosion but also ensure comprehensive development of Chellanam and also the social security of its people. The project will include development of  infrastructure, including bridges, “ the minister said.Industries Minister P Rajeeve presided over the online meeting. “Universities in the state can do a lot to improve the living standards of the people of Kerala. The state government has high hopes,” said Rajeeve.

