Drive to curb overcharging for Covid equipment continues

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 20 medical stores in Ernakulam rural police limits have been booked for overpricing of equipment related to Covid-19. Special teams under K Karthik, Ernakulam Rural SP, are carrying out a special drive to curb overpricing after the state government issued an order fixing the maximum retail price of various Covid-19 preventive products and declared them as essential commodities. The squads conducted searches at medical shops in Kothamangalam, Paravur, Angamaly, Muvattupuzha, Oonnukal, Kalloorkadu, Pothanikadu, Perumbavoor, Koothattukulam, Puthenkurisu and Njarakkal police station limits.

“We are receiving complaints of overpricing of these items from several areas. Many shops are charging more than the price fixed by the government. The drive will continue in the coming days,” said Karthik.

The government had regulated the price of 15 items, including mask, sanitizer and PPE kits.

The government had fixed the maximum retail price of PPE kit at Rs 328, single piece of N 95 mask at Rs 26, triple-layer mask at Rs 5, face shield- Rs 25, hand sanitiser (500 ml bottle)- Rs 230, fingertip pulse oximeter-Rs 1800, and oxygen mask Rs 65 per piece.

Though masks are available for a meagre rate, shops including medical stores, were charging double the price. Rural Police informed that if the offenders continue overcharging, they will be arrested. The rural police also booked 276 people for lockdown violation and arrested 62 persons under Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance. 515 vehicles have been confiscated. Besides, 1416 persons were booked for not maintaining social distancing norms and for not wearing masks. One case for quarantine violation was also registered.