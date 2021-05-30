 Joint Excise Commissioner K Suresh Babu to retire Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After putting in an illustrious service for 31 years, Joint Excise Commissioner K Suresh Babu will retire on Monday. He is known for conducting one of the biggest drugs seizures in the state and has been at the forefront of organising awareness campaigns on drug abuse and alcoholism.

He had also taken up major operations to curb the activities of the drug and spirit mafia in the state. He was also instrumental in coordinating the activities of de-addiction centres in the central districts of the state. Suresh Babu, hailing from Kadakkal in Kollam, was also the winner of the Chief Minister’s meritorious medal in 2017 for exemplary service.