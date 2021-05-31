STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID cases drop in Ernakulam district but 'not time to let guard down', says DMO

Sectoral magistrates deployed across the dist to ensure people follow Covid protocol. Strict action to be taken against those who violate norms.

Published: 31st May 2021 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, thermal screeners, COVID 19, fever

Representational Image. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid cases reported in the district have come down steadily in the past two weeks. The number of patients undergoing treatment at private hospitals in the district has gone below 2,000.

Though the cases have come down, the district health authorities have advised people to be vigilant and continue to take all precautions against Covid-19. 

“It is not yet time to let our guard down.  Because of the ease in lockdown restrictions, people should not violate the norms. Strict actions will be taken against those who violate the Covid norms. Sectoral magistrates deployed in the district will ensure that people are following the Covid protocol,” said District Medical Officer (DMO) N K Kuttapan. 

According to health officials, the strict restrictions imposed due to the lockdown have brought the test positivity rate (TPR) below 20 per cent. The highest  TPR recorded in the district was 35. 7 per cent on May 12. The active cases in the district have come down to 34,715 on Sunday. On May 5, the  active cases in the district were above 69,000. Meanwhile, the spread  of the Covid cases among the migrant labourers in the district is yet  to be brought down. On Sunday, 24 migrant workers tested positive for  the virus, while their number was 46 on Friday.

“The spread mostly takes place among the migrant labourers in their places of stay. Though facilities have been arranged by the district administration to isolate them from spreading the virus, they are reluctant to shift. Almost 70 percent of those getting affected are asymptomatic and, therefore, they stay at their homes. But since they are staying in groups or with their families,  the spread is quick,” said a health official.

The number of critically ill Covid patients getting admitted in the hospitals and other  Covid care facilities has also come down. “A week before, we saw at least one in 10 patients requiring critical care. But now the number has come down to three-four. But it is too early to come to a conclusion on the  Covid situation in the district. It might take another week to get a  clear picture,” said a doctor with a private hospital in Kochi.

COVID 19 Kochi COVID cases Ernakulam covid cases
