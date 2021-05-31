India's first COVID hospital set up by an local self-government body to be opened on May 31

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Samudrika Hall at Willingdon Island will become the country’s first Covid hospital set up by a local self-government body.

The 102-oxygen-bed hospital will be inaugurated by Cochin Port Trust chairman M Beena at 11.30 am on Monday.

About a month ago, the Kochi Corporation had completed the preparations, including partitioning and panelling, to set up the hospital.

The district administration’s focus on setting up a temporary Covid treatment facility in association with BPCL at Ambalamedu delayed the operations of this hospital as the district administration had to approve the supply of oxygen, a corporation press release said. Samudrika Covid Hospital will function from Monday with one of the best facilities available in Kerala.