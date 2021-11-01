STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three held for lifting mini-lorry seized for loan payment default

Three persons who lifted a mini-lorry seized by a private finance company for loan payment default landed in police custody on Sunday.

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three persons who lifted a mini-lorry seized by a private finance company for loan payment default landed in police custody on Sunday. Hameed, 52, wife Fathima, 46, and Nikhil, 30, of Malappuram, a friend of Hameed, were arrested. 

On October 27, an advocate commission appointed by the court arrived to seize the vehicle owned by the brother of Hameed of Kottappady. However, the owner informed the commission that he would surrender the vehicle only in the presence of police officers and handed it over to the officials at Kuruppampady station. 

On their way to Kakkanad, the officials were intercepted by a gang led by Hameed. They threatened them with lethal weapons and took away the vehicle.

