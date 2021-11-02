Anjana and Ansi's death comes as shock to fashion industry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Monday dawned with the shocking news of the death of two upcoming models —Ansi Kabeer and Dr Anjana Shajan — in a car accident. As information trickled in, the fashion industry reacted with heartfelt condolences and encomiums.

Miss South India pageant organisers said, “We are stunned by the sudden demise of Ansi Kabeer. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends. Ansi will be truly missed and will be a part of our prayers. May her soul be at peace.” The Miss Kerala pageant organisers too took to Facebook to express grief. “Shocked and deeply saddened to hear the unfortunate demise of our angels Ansi and Anjana,” the post said.

The boutiques and fashions stores that worked with Ansi are yet to come to terms with the death of a youngster full of life. She was a level-headed person with a positive and mature outlook on life, said Dinu Elizabeth Roy, fashion designer and owner of Aham Boutique. “Can’t believe that Ansi who met me a few days back to help with the selection of fabrics for an upcoming shoot is no more!” said Dinu, who has been working with Ansi and Anjana from 2018. Dinu said that Ansi, coming from a conservative community, was very particular about her dressing style.

“Ansi was on the threshold of breaking into the national fashion scene with the Miss India Pageant,” said Anupama Roy, fashion designer and owner of Blocks and Prints. The duo had many projects lined up, pointed out Dinu.“But all that remains now are the memories of those mesmerising and haunting eyes,” she said.“We were fortunate enough to have worked with these queens. Let their pure souls rest in peace!” posted Zidra Boutique.