Left right left

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kicha and his grandmother Sarojaniamma lives in a Brahmin household. Kicha is in his mid-twenties is a staunch atheist affiliated with the Communist party. His left ideologies are a matter of conflict at home. When encountered with the ideologies of his grandmother, who is a believer to the point that she is superstitious, pave the way to an interesting turn of events. Highlighting the two diametrically opposite characters, Kochi-based Graphic designer Harish Iyer N recently released his debut animation Malayalam short film ‘Artham Anartham’ (Sense Nonsense).

The eight minutes short is conceptualised and directed by Harish. Inspired by simple cartoons and drawings that played a major role in each of our childhood — like Tom and Jerry and Popeye — Harish picked two opposite characters that can lock horns in the most empathetic way. “The short film was part of a project at IDC School of Design in 2017, but I could only finish it last year.

Before even constructing the story, I knew that it will not have any childish subject nor will centre around mythology. I wanted to include the concept of the generation gap and belief systems. I am sure most members of the modern Indian middle-class family would have experienced this conflict between rationality and tradition and can relate to it. I needed two diametrically opposite characters — not a hero or a villain. When two different ideologies are put in the same spot you’ll get to see interesting conflicts,” says Harish.

Hailing from a Brahmin family, Harish didn’t have to look around much before designing characters. They are a culmination of characters he has seen in his life. Even the house shown is modelled after his father’s house. The shapes and drawings of ‘Artham Anartham’ are heavily inspired by Disney and DreamWorks animation. The lanky lean Kicha and a round paati are symbolic of their contrasting ideologies and personalities. “The lean tall figure represents Kicha’s know-it-all attitude as if he is above everyone else. His open arm points to his open behaviour whereas patti’s posture is all closed up, showing her restrictive and narrowed mindset,” he adds.

Presenting the story in a Shakespearean structure, Harish gives the viewers the liberty to choose which aspect makes sense and what feels like nonsense. The film has adapted an impartial take on the opposite beliefs. “I’m not a strong supporter of either of the beliefs. I am a neutral observer. The trail of ill omens highlighted in the film, including the lizard falling on Kicha when he heads out for his interview, the black cat or Kicha lighting the cigarette using the Puja lamp can be perceived differently by many,” says Harish.

Whenever Kicha’s left ideology wins, he is confident and so he is placed on the left. The same goes for other characters as well. Even the Guru, the character inspired by Amrish Puri and Kulapulli Appan from the movie Aaram Thampuran, has a blind left eye to emphasise his right ideologies.

Intrigued by the Malayalam movies set in the 90’s Harish has drawn in a similar colour palette — a washed-out yellow. Music is rendered by P S Jayhari, edits by Harish and Sairaj Naik. In this short period, the film got nominated to various film festivals including the Bangalore International Short Film Festival (BISFF)— oscar-qualifying festival.

It has also won awards at Athen Animfest and Kwetu International Animation Film Festival (Africa).