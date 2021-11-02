Neuberg diagnostics comes to Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited, India’s fourth-largest pathology firm, started a new state-of-the-art pathology lab in Kochi on Monday. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden inaugurated the lab. This was followed by a Kerala Day celebratory cycle rally organised by Neuberg to create awareness on health and wellness.

“As a firm, we are focused on leveraging advanced technology to ensure that quality testing and diagnostics can reach even the smallest towns in India. We have set up greenfield labs and mobile testing units in small towns. We are also opening diagnostic facilities in East Africa and West Asia. Additionally, we will be commissioning a state-of-the-art testing facility in Dubai which will act as a hub of West Asia.

This is in addition to our plans for Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Germany which are likely to fructify in the current financial year,” said Dr GSK Velu, chairman and managing director, Neuberg Diagnostics.

Speaking on the development, Aishwarya Vasudevan, chief operating officer, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited, said one of the many things that Covid revealed was the gaps in India’s prevailing healthcare infrastructure.

“Healthcare infrastructure plays an integral role in the efficient and smooth running of a city. The launch of this futuristic facility in Kochi will add significant value to the region by providing access to a promising, safe, and patient-centric facility to the city’s residents,” said Hibi.