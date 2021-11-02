STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New facilities opened at Cochin Port Trust

Vessel Traffic Management System is an essential tool for enhancing  navigational safety at the port by monitoring and regulating shipping movements.  

Cochin Port. (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush,  Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday inaugurated the new Radars and Vessel Traffic Management System(VTMS) of Cochin Port Trust (CPT).
VTMS, which was commissioned in Cochin Port in 2009, was upgraded to a state-of-the-art system — consisting of two new radars, one AIS Base Station, 3 VHF Radios and associated software and hardware— at a cost of Rs 5.8 Crore.  

Apart from navigational safety, the system  enhances security of port waters by detecting and tracking all crafts moving in the port. 

The Central minister also inspected the CPT infrastructure and project sites, including oil terminals, ICTT Vallarpadam, Multi-User Liquid Terminal, LNG Terminal and SCB re-construction project, during the tug ride in the Cochin harbour. 

