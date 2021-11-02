Police suspect speeding caused fateful mishap involving Ansi, Anjana's car

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A preliminary assessment by the police estimates that the car involved in the accident that led to the death of reigning Miss South India and 2019 Miss Kerala, Ansi Kabeer, and that year’s Miss Kerala first runner-up, Dr Anjana Shajan, was travelling at a high speed.

The car first hit a motorcycle and then crashed into a roadside tree on National Highway 66 at Chakkaraparambu, killing the two young models on the spot, in the small hours of Monday. Two others — Abdul Rahman, 25, and Muhammad Ashiq, 25 — who were inside the car suffered serious injuries and were admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Kochi.

According to the police, the accident occurred between 1am and 1.30am when they were travelling to Thrissur after attending an event in Fort Kochi. From the injuries sustained by those inside the car, the police suspect that Mala native Rahman was behind the wheel. Kodungallur native Ashiq’s condition is reported to be critical. The two are associated with the ad film industry.

The motorcycle-borne Denil Davis, of Kanjoor, suffered minor injuries. “From our preliminary assessment, the Ford Figo car owned by one Salman was moving at high speed towards Palarivattom. The car hit the silencer of Denil’s bike and lost control before hitting a tree on the left side of the road. Those in vehicles following the car stopped and called the police,” an officer said. After a 30-minute effort, all four passengers were taken out of the car.

“Ansi and Anjana were declared brought dead at the hospital. We believe Rahman was driving the car as his condition is comparatively better as the driver-side airbag was deployed under the impact of collision,” he said. “The bike’s silencer made of metal broke into pieces following the collision. The rider fell from the bike and suffered minor injuries. He is yet to overcome the shock. We will record his statement once his condition improves. He can give us crucial details,” the officer said.

Driver may have dozed off, says MVD

Kochi: The motor vehicles department (MVD), which launched an investigation into the deadly accident that claimed the lives of two persons, including a former winner and first runner-up of Miss Kerala beauty pageant, early on Monday believes the person at the wheel of the ill-fated car may have dozed off. MVD officials are also looking into the possibility of whether speeding could have led to the accident. “If the driver were conscious at the time of the accident, he would have definitely made an attempt to brake the car. But in this case, we couldn’t find tyre marks near the crash site. This clearly shows that the accident may have happened after the driver nodded off at the wheel,” said an officer. Further, reckless driving is another angle that may have contributed to the deadly crash, MVD officials said.