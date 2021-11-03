STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Death of models: Police collect details from hotel, trace car route 

Cops to hold meeting with police surgeon, examine footage from private CCTV cameras

Published: 03rd November 2021 06:46 AM

Dr Anjana Shajan and Ansi Kabeer

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The police probing the accident which caused the death of two models traced the hotel in Fort Kochi from where the car started in the wee hours of Monday before crashing into a tree at Vyttila.  As the police security cameras installed on the roads in Kochi are not functioning, the investigation team has to rely on private CCTV cameras installed at shops and residences to trace the route of the car which started from Fort Kochi on the way to Thrissur before it met with the accident between 1am and 1.30am on Monday.

Officials of Palarivattom police station visited the hotel in Fort Kochi as part of the investigation on Tuesday.  The police also found out that the car had taken the Fort Kochi-Thoppumpady-Kundannoor-Vyttila route. “We received information that four persons including the two models attended an event at the hotel. As per our assessment, the car might have started from the hotel after 12.30am. We checked private CCTV cameras and received a few visuals. The CCTV footage is under detailed analysis to draw a conclusion,” a police officer said.

The police team will hold a meeting on Wednesday with the police surgeon at Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery who conducted the postmortem examination of Miss South India Ansi Kabeer and Miss Kerala 2019 first runner-up Anjana Shajan.  The police also collected blood samples of Abdul Rahman and Muhammad Ashiq who were injured in the accident. 

The blood samples are collected to check whether drunken driving was the reason for the accident. “We expect to get the medical records of the injured persons from the hospital. Rahman is out of danger but he is still in the ICU. Ashiq is on ventilator support and his condition remains critical,” a police official said.

MVD finds no road defects, suspects speeding caused mishap
Kochi: The motor vehicles department, which carried out an inspection at the accident spot where two young fashion models died after the car in which they were travelling rammed a tree near Vyttila, has found no defects on the road. According to Ernakulam RTO P M Shabeer, who conducted a field examination along with other officers, speeding might be the reason for the accident.

“The stretch is one of the accident-free zones in the district. Since there are enough streetlights, the visibility factor is not at all a reason for the accident. The condition of the road is good. So, we cannot conclude that the infrastructure failure resulted in the accident,” said Shabeer.

