Deepavali: Chennai cops to intensify security cover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the run-up to Deepavali, police have intensified patrolling at shopping hubs that usually witness heavy footfall. Additional police personnel will be deployed at markets and shopping malls.

Police have also decided to strengthen night patrolling. Pink Police patrolling will also be intensified. Twenty-three control room vehicles and 23 mobile units of various police stations within Kochi City police limits will be pressed into service for night patrolling activities. The respective assistant police commissioners were directed to coordinate functioning of personnel within their limits.