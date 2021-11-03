STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deepavali: Chennai cops to intensify security cover

Firecrackers on Diwali Night.

The TN government warned the public against bursting firecrackers made with barium salts and serial firecrackers. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the run-up to Deepavali, police have intensified patrolling at shopping hubs that usually witness heavy  footfall. Additional police personnel will be deployed at markets and shopping malls.

Police have also decided to strengthen night patrolling. Pink Police patrolling will also be intensified. Twenty-three control room vehicles and 23 mobile units of various police stations within Kochi City police limits will be pressed into service for night patrolling activities. The respective assistant police commissioners were directed to coordinate  functioning of personnel within their limits.

