Potholed Kochi awaiting mishaps on its roads

KOCHI: With heavy rain lashing Kochi for the past few weeks, motorists are having a hard time navigating many roads and suburbs in in the city. Though main roads are in a relatively better state, pocket roads and pathways extending to the outskirts of Kochi are in a dilapidated state.

The roads managed by Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) is in the worst state. Residents of Vypeen and nearby coastal local bodies who use the stretches daily are awaiting redemption. “No matter how many times we raise complaints through official and unofficial channels, there is no positive approach from the GIDA officials. Instead of relaying the potholed roads, they are busy with painting the sidewalls these days. How insane is that?” says Rajeev V, a native of Vypeen.

Ever since it was opened in the 90s, the Goshree bridge has been a headache for the residents. “Though it ensured much-needed connectivity between the islands, the officials were never bothered to maintain it properly. Whenever we raise a protest, they cite a fund crunch. They could at least have handed over the bridge to departments like PWD for maintenance. The agency has lethargic these days,” said Antony James, a fisherman who works at Kamalakkadavu harbour.

Responding to the allegations, GIDA officials clarified that adverse weather is behind the delay. “It is a helpless situation. The intermittent raindelayed the beginning of repair works. We are aiming to relay the footpaths and fix the street lights as well. We will be able to complete the works by the end of November,” said the official.

Repair to begin soon

Following public outrage over the poor condition of Goshree roads, the district administration has decided to repair the stretch soon. “Potholes on Goshree-Bolgatty bridge, Bolgatty-Vallarpadam bridge and Vallarpadam-Vypeen bridge will be fixed soon. Though Public Works Department has begun renovation of all three bridges and their approach roads, the incessant rainfall is delaying it. The repair works will take place at night so as to not hinder traffic movement during the day. We have entrusted Kerala State Construction Corporation (KSCC) to relay the surface of the Goshree-Bolgatty bridge. Street lights along the other two bridges are also being fixed” said Jafar Malik, district collector.