Priest, ex-verger lock horns after lakhs go missing from Church fund

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A vicar and a former verger are battling it out in the open after lakhs of rupees goes missing from a church under Kurrupampady police station limits. The police have launched a detailed probe into the incident after the vicar and the former verger filed complaints against each other alleging misappropriation of funds.

The police said the incident pertained to allegations of fund diversion from St Thomas Roman Catholic Church at Pulluvazhy. The first case was registered on August 4 against former verger Shijo Varghese, 35, who was also a lay trustee of the church during the 2019-2021 period, based on a complaint lodged by 73-year-old vicar Fr Jose Parapuram. The second case was registered on September 22 against the vicar and two others after receiving a complaint forwarded by the Judicial First Class Magistrate – III, Perumbavoor, under Section 156(3) of CrPC filed by a parish member, Saju Mathai.

The vicar alleged that Shijo Varghese had siphoned off Rs 41.84 lakh from the church fund by manipulating the ledger book and fabricating documents. Countering these allegations, Saju Mathai lodged the complaint alleging that the vicar along with two others – Peter and Jaison – had fudged records during 2019-20 to siphon off lakhs of rupees from the church and diverted it for their personal purpose.

“We have launched a probe into the complaints. The vicar and the two others approached the Sessions Court and got anticipatory bail,” a police officer said. The court granted anticipatory bail to the vicar and the two others after the police on October 18 stated that they could not obtain any evidence pointing to their involvement in the offences alleged.

Vicar, two others get bail

