Rock that hijab!

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Sisters Sumaiya and Sulfiya Sumaiya Aboobacker hoard hijabs. They are always on the lookout for something new. When they get a new one, they would work their own creative inputs into them by adding laces. With a little bit of their magic, these sisters could make any ordinary-looking hijabs look premium. “The hijabs that were available locally didn’t quite pique our interest. Some lack stitching perfection while others were of poor quality. Their length and width of some wouldn’t match. That is when we decided to start @hijabi_sta a venture that sells premium hijabs,” says Sumaiya based in Kochi.

Since the brand’s conception, the duo wanted to give out their hijabs to everyone irrespective of their religion. “We were apprehensive whether people would consider our brand as a Muslim one. We have plain and printed ones, and non-Muslims mainly buy the latter,” says Sulfiya, who is based in Dubai.

Florals, animal prints, sequins, polkas, stripes, laser cuts, and ombre collections are available at their online shop for all occasions. According to the founders, the colours and prints alone don’t make a hijab premium. The length, width and fabric quality plays an important role. “About 1.8m length and 75-80cm width is the standard measurement of a hijab. This can cover the head properly. The locally available ones are just 60-65cm long and more than 80 cms wide,” says the duo. Heavy chiffons, pleated chiffons, shimmer pleated and crinkled cotton are the main materials used. “Chiffons are slippery. The plain textured heavy chiffons will stay in place, and the crinkled cotton is breathable, lightweight, and summer-friendly making it super comfortable,” adds Sulfiya.

Hijabista procures premium quality hijabs from Malaysia, UAE, China, Turkey, and Singapore. Customisation is available for bridal hijabs. “The piece of cloth will be adorned with handwork according to the customer preference,” adds the duo. From the umpteen shades, the top picks are navy blue, black, wine shade, and olive. Their collections are also available at the Aiqah store in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi.

Price: starts from Rs 200 Instagram: @hijabi_sta.