Art around her

KOCHI: Seetha Janak paints with her heart and mind. Anything that piques her interest — be it the artistic beauty of female bodies, her favourite characters from a book she read, or scenes from her everyday life like trees at the courtyard or fruits on her dining table — find their way into her canvas. The 20-year-old’s works are very abstract; her subjects are not defined by boundaries and moralities. But they have intense emotions attached to them.

“I want to change people’s perspective with my art. At least that’s what I am trying to do. At home, when I used to paint women’s bodies, my mother used to ask me why I draw such things. But now she understands, “ the Kochi-native says. Seetha is a final year BSc Zoology student who never studied art. “My father is a painter, Though he never taught me, I grew up with art,” she says.

Seetha loves painting the beauty of human bodies. “There is beauty and art in each curve and lines of a woman’s body, “ she says. “Every human is different, so are their bodies. There is beauty in all of us. I want people to understand that. Your body is not something to be ashamed of, “ Seetha says.

Her artworks touch a variety of themes — menstruation, existence, nature and childhood. “I don’t like realistic paintings or frames that strives to be perfect. There is something special about being flawed, being imperfect, “ the artist explains.

Seetha believes that an artist should never stop painting. “ I paint for myself. So, it doesn’t matter if others don’t like my work. It doesn’t matter if I don’t have many followers on social media. What matters is I make a conversation through my art. I hope all the artists around me never lose hope and continue their artistry,” the young artist says.

Giving life to scrap

It was the lockdown. Seetha’s painting supply started dwindling. “I have been painting since my childhood. I haven’t stopped painting throughout my life, nor did I want to, “ The young artist explains.

So, she started painting on anything she could get her hands on — broken glasses, biscuits, cardboard boxes, shoes, leaves and whatnot! The list goes on. She even used skins of oranges, pomegranate seeds and oreo biscuits to complete her works. “I used pills also for painting. Didn’t leave anything behind, “ The artist quips.

Seetha loves painting with acrylic paint and pens. Her love for colours knows no bounds. She chooses the colours before she selects her subject. “I love deep Prussian blue. It can give depth to emotions in painting,” she adds. However, red is the most prominent colour in her work, especially when the subject involves women.