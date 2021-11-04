Cakes with an Indian twist

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-based baker Sunayna Abid is a sweet tooth herself. Tasting varied desserts and infusing all the different flavour mixes to bake a cake is a true delight to the self-taught baker. Started two and a half years back, Sunayna’s online venture bakevibezz has begun introducing festival desserts very recently. In her first attempt, she gave a complete makeover to payasam during Onam. She baked bento box payasam cakes, payasam cake jar and even gave the french dessert macarons a twist with payasam. The innovative treats were quite a hit among the city’s sweet lovers.

Now, for Deepavali, Sunayna has kept a hamper ready. Mothichur laddu, gulab jamun, rose milk, and barfi have found a place in Sunayna’s patisseries. The mothichur and gulab jamun cake jars are made by infusing the flavour of cardamom and saffron. “The cakes will be soaked in a sugar syrup, which will have a tinge of saffron and cardamom. Then a layer of laddu and a cream will be added as the filling.

A cake will be placed again and on top of that same filling will be repeated,” says Sunayna. For gulab jamun cake jars, gulab jamun and the cream mixed with saffron and almond are are used as the filling. “Celebrating the festival of lights with the authentic Indian sweets is the aim,” she adds.

The delectable rose milk jar cake is made by soaking a vanilla cake in the water boiled using fresh rose and rose water and layering with fresh rose and rose essence mixed cream. She garnishes it with dried rose petals. The centre stage is taken by the vibrant macarons filled with Barfi. “Macarons are made using almond flour, mixing barfi with cream makes up the filling,” says Sunayna. The festive treats will be delivered only in Kochi.

Sunayna who has mastered the art of fondant cakes seems to adorn her cakes lately with sugar flowers. “Fondant figures have become more common these days. They are time-consuming and if not made perfectly, the cake will not be visually appealing,” says Sunayna.

The baker proudly flaunts many flavours — salted caramel, cookies and cream, Raffello and her signature Ferrero Rocher. “For Ferrero, the fillings are different from top to bottom. It’s a mix of cheesecake, hazelnut paste, crunchy wafers, chocolate Nutella mix, and hazelnut crunch layer,” says Sunayna.

Diwali

hamper: Rs 1,500

Others : starts

from Rs 1,600

Instagram :@bakevibezz_by_sunayna