Fabric is her canvas

Bleseena George, a Bahrain-based hoop artist hailing from Kerala, creates portraits using embroidery art
 

Published: 04th November 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Woven into the fabric at her fingertips, are portraits of people. Each one possesses the detailing of a portrait — every wrinkle and crease captured in its totality. A multitude of threads interlaced together to etch the portrait into the fabric. For Bleseena George, a Bahrain-based hoop artist hailing from Kerala, creating portraits in embroidery art is her forte — a meditative sojourn. 

A self-taught artist, Bleseena, who is fondly called Blessi, says that art has always been a part of her. “Even as a young child, I used to paint. Art comes easy for me. I wanted to do something unique and that’s how I got into embroidery hoop art. If I see something that excites me, I have to try it,” says Blessi. 

Starting a business was never in her plan. During the pandemic, her friends suggested she start a venture. Since then, there has been no looking back. Blessi gets orders from across India and as the shipping charges are exorbitant, she sends the work with her friends as they travel back home. 

The artist says her craft saved her during the pandemic. “A lot of people realised their hidden talents during the lockdown. For me, it gave me the time to dwell more on art,” says Blessi.  The orders Blessi gets are mostly for portraits. Stitching isn’t rocket science, she says. But embroidery art comes with a catch. “In other art pieces, if you make a mistake, you can cover it up easily. But portraits require utmost care,” she says.

The only challenging part according to her is drawing the face onto the fabric. “Getting the face right is the challenge. I do not trace the face onto the fabric cause it never does justice to the art. One can capture the whole essence only by drawing,” she says. According to Blessi embroidery art gives a lot of flexibility. “Once you draw the picture onto the fabric, the rest of the needling work is repetitive. You can do it wherever you are, even whilst travelling,” says Blessi. 

Blessi says that one can create an embroidery hoop art just by knowing one stitch. “If you know just the backstitch a beginner can create the artwork. But knowing a few stitches helps, cause it captures the face and art in all its essence,” she says. 

For her, art is therapeutic. “Art makes me feel good about myself. And that’s all that matters,” says Blessi. She gets the art supplies from Kerala as they are of good quality. Her dream is to become a full-time entrepreneur. “If there comes a time when I go back home, to Kerala, I will start some entrepreneurial art venture. That has always been the dream,” says Blessi. 

