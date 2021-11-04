STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malappuram native held for sexual abuse of minor

A Malappuram native youth was arrested for sexually abusing a minor at Muvattupuzha on Wednesday. The arrested is Christy Mathew, 24, of Chungathara, Malappuram. 

Published: 04th November 2021

By Express News Service

According to police, the accused who was working at Muvattupuzha, sexually abused the victim promising to marry her. Following the complaint from the family members, the police registered a case under the Pocso Act against Christy.

The youngster was absconding after the incident but the police team nabbed him on Wednesday. He was produced before the court and was remanded in judicial custody.

