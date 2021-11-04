Three held for brandishing knife at MCH

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three youths, who created a tense situation by flashing a knife on the premises of Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, on Tuesday , have been arrested.

Naveen Antony, 20, Sarath P Shaji, 23, both from Glass Factory Colony, Kalamassery and Karthik, 20, of Eloor were arrested on Wednesday. The incident happened after a security staffer blocked them from entering the hospital when they arrived to visit one of their friends who met with an accident and was admitted to ICU on Tuesday night.

The gang flashed the knife in front of the B Ward of the hospital. Soon, a police team arrived at the spot and nabbed the youths.