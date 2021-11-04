STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three held for brandishing knife at MCH

Published: 04th November 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three youths, who created a tense situation by flashing a knife on the premises of Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, on Tuesday , have been arrested. 

Naveen Antony, 20, Sarath P Shaji, 23, both from Glass Factory Colony, Kalamassery and Karthik, 20, of Eloor were arrested on Wednesday. The incident happened after a security staffer blocked them from entering the hospital when they arrived to visit one of their friends who met with an accident and was admitted to ICU on Tuesday night. 

The gang flashed the knife in front of the B Ward of the hospital. Soon, a police team arrived at the spot and nabbed the youths.

Comments

