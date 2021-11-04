Treating firecracker injuries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Diwali is a festival of lights. But eye injuries can make it really dark. It has been found that 45% of ocular injuries in children occur at home, and 10% of them are from firecrackers According to Dr Mohan Rajan, chairman & medical director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital, the number of eye-related cracker injuries has been high in the past few years, mainly because of the negligence of elders when it comes to obeying the right protocol for firecracker use. The injuries range from minimal injuries like corneal abrasions, lid injuries to major injuries like traumatic cataract, corneal tear, retinal detachment, vitreous haemorrhage and the ruptured globe.

“Due to this pandemic, we expected a lesser number of firecracker injuries this year. But unfortunately, we came across at least 10 cases in the past two days,” says Rajan. Most firecracker injuries occur in adolescents under 25 years of age. It is unfortunate that innocent pedestrians are also affected due to the negligence of such youngsters. Ocular injuries in this age group result not only in physical disabilities but also has psychological implications.

In case of cracker injuries, the cornea could be affected, leading to damaged eyesight. The experts say that rocket injury is the worst since they rupture the eyeballs and are very difficult to salvage. Blast injuries could lead to superficial burns, wherein certain metallic parts could enter the eye and damage it.

Be safe, not sorry

Sticking to these DO’s & DONT’s while having fun with crackers will enable one to save or protect the eyes and vision during the bursting of crackers.

DO’s

Burst crackers in an open space (preferably open ground or field).

Avoid bursting crackers within the house premises especially the kitchen.

Burst under the supervision of elders.

Always go for the best quality crackers.

Wear protective footwear.

Always have the long lighting wand for lighting crackers, so that the distance is maintained.

Have adequate security measures like water, sand and if possible fire extinguishers.

Always return to a safe distance after lighting the crackers.

Preferably wear cotton clothes during bursting crackers.

Contact the nearest Eye Specialist immediately in emergencies.

DON’Ts

Do not wear loose clothes.

Do not hold the crackers in your hand and light.

Do not select harmful crackers like rockets & atom bombs.

Do not attempt to relight a cracker that was already lit and did not burst.

Do not burst near petrol/diesel vehicles or any inflammable articles.

