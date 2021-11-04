UST bags global award

By Express News Service

KOCHI: UST has won the ‘Business Culture Team Award’ for the office of values & culture (OVC) at the Business Culture Awards, 2021. The prestigious award recognises the business culture at global organisations, with more than 100 participating across multiple categories this year.

UST won the ‘Best Large Organisation for Business Culture’ category and was the finalist in the other categories it entered — ‘Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative’, ‘Best Employee Voice Initiative for Business Culture’ and ‘Best Internal Communications Strategy for Business Culture’.

Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer and Global Head for Development Center Operations, UST, said the award reflects how far the company has come in achieving our goals OVC goals. “We are extremely proud of our inclusive workplace approach and continue to offer employees an environment where they can develop and thrive,” he said.

In UST’s Values & Culture Assessment Survey 2021, 82% of respondents said they believe that the firm’s values and culture will positively influence the growth of the organisation. In 2020, UST won the prestigious Business Culture Awards for ‘Best International Initiative for Business Culture’.

This year, UST was also recognised as ‘Great Place to Work’ in the US, UK, India and Mexico. UST was also named a Top Employer 2021 in eight countries — US, UK, India, Mexico, Spain, Philippines Singapore and Malaysia — by the Top Employers Institute (TEI). The company was also honoured with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, for being one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020. The company is planning to hire over 10,000 employees across the globe.