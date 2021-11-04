Vigilance raids ex-SP Venugopal’s residence

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Wednesday conducted raids at the residence of retired superintendent of police K B Venugopal in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The raids were conducted by Vigilance special cell attached to Ernakulam vigilance unit. Officials said the raids which began at his residence in the city in the morning lasted till evening.

“We have seized over 67 documents which we think will be useful for our investigation,” the officers said. It was based on a complaint that the VACB special cell registered the case against Venugopal who ran into controversy towards the fag end of his career in connection with the sensational Nedumkandam custodial death case.

S Manu appointed Assistant Solicitor General of India

Kochi: S Manu has been appointed Assistant Solicitor General of India for the Kerala High Court. The Union Ministry of Law and Justice has notified the appointment. Manu, a native of Anikadu, Kottayam, was serving as senior standing counsel for Lakshadweep.