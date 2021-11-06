For the love of hockey

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Only two Malayalis have won Olympic medals to date, both in hockey. In the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, goalkeeper Manuel Frederick from Kannur helped India win one. Forty-nine years later, goalkeeper P R Sreejesh repeated history and won bronze in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Still, the sport that brought Olympic success to Kerala has not received the recognition it deserves. As a result, many players, especially women, have left hockey. Of them, some of them turned homemakers, reluctantly forfeiting the chance to prove themselves in the field.

Now, the World Masters Games (WMG) for athletes aged above 30 has given many players a chance to dust up their skills and represent India in the global arena. A women’s hockey team from India having seven players from Kerala and eight from Tamil Nadu is preparing for the 10th WMG that would be held in Kansai, Japan. The games were earlier postponed due to the Covid pandemic.

The Kerala players, who are returning after a decade, have kickstarted practice sessions. They are Nithya K R, Rincy Gomes, Nimmya K R, Vineetha V Thomas, Soumya P S, Unnimaya and Anjalikrishnan G.

The seven found a place in the Indian squad for the WMG after winning the 2019 National Masters Games held in Vadodara — they defeated Tamil Nadu. The players are eagerly waiting to don the Indian jersey and have been practising religiously for the games to be held from May 13 to May 29 next year. However, while the fire to excel still burns bright in the squad, the team is lacking something else — money to cover its kit and travel expenses.

The team members say each of them has to pay `1.6 lakh to `1.9 lakh to the Kerala Masters Games Association – which conducts the national games and provides players the opportunity to participate in the international event — to attend the WMG in Japan. The amount excludes food, accommodation and other miscellaneous expenses. “Japan is an expensive country. We will each need `3 lakh,” says Nimmya, who works as a driving instructor.

Of the 16 members who were selected for the national games, two backed out due to lack of support from their families. Of the 14 left, eight got selected for the national team but one of them dropped out as she could not meet the hefty travel expenditure.

The WMG hopefuls have approached many authorities and sponsors to meet their expenses, but nothing positive has happened so far. “The pandemic has made it more difficult to meet the expenses of our family. Now, we have to keep money aside for the event too. Though I am a fitness trainer, I lost a few clients after the pandemic struck. Our passion for hockey is what keeps us going despite the tribulations. It is every player’s desire to represent her country. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we don’t want to miss it,” says Nithya, a physical trainer who also formed a women’s only club, the Hacker’s Hockey Club, in Ernakulam five years ago.

“I had to leave hockey in 2009 after getting married. It is a culture specifically followed in Indian society. After marriage, women have to get a nod from their in-laws and spouse before taking any decision. The responsibility of the kids also comes on us, slowly restraining us from going ahead. I wanted to take part in the National Masters Game but there weren’t any woman teams in the 35-plus category. I contacted many players with whom I had played in college. Though many were hesitant at first to make a comeback, 16 of us agreed and formed a team to participate in the games,” says Nithya.

Like Nithya, many women find it hard to continue their sports careers compared to men, especially since there isn’t enough women representation in existing clubs or teams. Rincy is returning to the game after 15 years. “Since we didn’t have any team from other districts to compete with, we divided ourselves into two teams,” she says. The men’s team has two batches — 35-plus and 40-plus categories — from several districts.

“After graduation, both men and women can continue playing through clubs. However, representation of women is low as most of us do not get secure jobs through hockey. When the future with the sport seems uncertain, families often force woman players to get married. Age and family responsibilities don’t hamper men from continuing though. They get to play in several matches through clubs,” says Rincy, who works as the NULM Community Organiser in Eloor Municipality.

The members have paid the first instalment of Rs 32,000, as the entry fee and visa processing charge. “I don’t know how we are going to pay the next instalment. We paid the first one after mortgaging our gold, by taking loan from Kudumbashree, etc,” says Rincy.

Lack of training facilities

Kerala has two hockey grounds. One in Kollam and the G V Raja Sports School turf. The Kollam turf is being used as a Covid centre. So, the lack of quality training facilities too is hindering the skill development of the players. The players have rented football and ordinary grounds for practice sessions. “To get well-versed with training, practice sessions on an actual hockey turf is a must. Sometimes, we rent football turfs. As they cost Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 an hour, it is hard for all of us, especially for those who come to Ernakulam just for practice,” says Nithya.

The players underwent several changes physically in the past decade. This has affected them mentally. “I am a back player. Earlier, I would play in the first game itself. Now, my body has undergone serious transformation after childbirth. When I came back, I was saddened that for my first game I was a substitute,” Nimmya says.

All for the game

Besides workouts, a proteinrich diet is necessary to stay fit. This means more expenses. Of the seven Kerala players, five are from Ernakulam, while one player each is from Kottayam and Alappuzha. Since all of them work on the weekdays, the practice sessions only take place during the weekend. The members train themselves.

Since Nithya is a professional trainer and Anjalikrishnan is a hockey coach in the Kerala State Sports Council, they train the rest. Their effor ts prove their love for the game. After college, many players find it difficult to continue playing. Recruitment to government jobs is one of the best options to continue with hockey while having a secure job.

However, lack of team formation and lethargic recruitment for men and none for women are affecting the future of the players and the sport. “The recently-held district meet in Thrissur saw three extra teams f rom Kottayam, Thi ruvananthapuram and Kannur. This happened due to our victory in the national games. Many women are willing to play. Lack of teams had been pulling them back,” says Nimmya. Affiliation trouble In India, the WMG was acknowledged only after 2017.

In most countries, the Masters Federation is affiliated with the respective governments which benefits players as they will get financial support. Unfortunately, India has not acknowledged the multi-sport event yet, thereby leaving the athletes with no choice but to bear the expenses themselves.

“We have held discussions with the Kerala State Sports Council to get the affiliation of the Masters Games Association. The council will acknowledge an association only if it has conducted three state championships consecutively. We have conducted two. The third will be held next month in Kollam,” says Prasanth R S, general secretary of Masters Games Association. The association claims it can only support players by providing them an opportunity to be in the game.

“The federation doesn’t have any grant. We run our operations with the donations received from the federation’s executive members. The players can take part in any masters event only through the association,” he adds. He says the sports rules of Kerala doesn’t mention masters category. “It only highlights sub-junior, junior and senior categories.

Some modifications have to be brought to the rules to acknowledge the masters category. We have hope in this government,” says Prasanth, who is one of the two participants from Kerala who got selected for the men’s hockey team in the WMG. “It is a separate category. Only sports associations that are affiliated with the council will be given necessary benefits,” says Shaji P Mohammed, Kerala State Sports Council technical staff in-charge.

World Masters Game

The multi-sport event happens once every four years since 1985

It is open to athletes above the age of 30

For the first time, India will be participating in the International Olympic Committee-recognised event



For the first time, India will compete in the World Masters Games. From Kerala, seven woman hockey players have been selected for the Indian team in the 35-plus category. However, all is not easy for these players who are returning to their beloved game after a decade. From covering the expense of their hockey kits to paying the hefty ticket fare to Japan, they are struggling to finance their trip to the international arena.