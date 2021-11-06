STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rendering soulful music to hearts

Nithya Mammen won this year’s Kerala State Film Awards best female playback singer for her song Vathukkal Vellaripravu from the film Sufiyum Sujathayum

By Arya U R
KOCHI: With her soothing and melodious voice, Nithya Mammen has been mesmerising music lovers since her debut song Ne Hima Mazhayayi Varu. With many chartbusters to her name, the young singer has now won the Kerala State Film Award for her song Vathukkal Vellaripravu from the film Sufiyum Sujathayum. 

The soft-spoken vocalist gives all credit for her win to the music director of the film, M Jayachandran. “This honour is like a treasure for me, who has only started in music. The award has also become a big responsibility on my shoulders. There was an incredible team working behind the film and the song. It was a beautiful composition by him with lyrics by Harinarayanan,” she says.

The wide acceptance from the audience has been the main inspiration for her to continue her musical journey, especially the fan-made cover songs and dance covers she received on social media. “I have an urge to perform more songs whenever I get such feedback. I got to know that the song Ne Hima Mazhayayi Varu is also played in hospitals to patients prior to taking them for MRI scanning to soothe their minds. It’s a blessing if my song or voice can soothe someone mentally. Being a growing singer these are encouragements to explore music more,” she says.

Nithya is now enjoying the release of her latest song Ninnodu Cheran from the film Star. According to her, the reason her songs receive such love from listeners is because of the blending of the beautiful lyrics with soulful music. “The lyrics and music have to go hand in hand as they both are important. In films, the situation and scope of the music also matter for its acceptance.

Good music is always appreciated no matter how many years pass by. Luckily, I feel blessed to start my music career by working with big names in the industry like Kailas Menon, B K Harinarayanan, M Jayachandran and many more, who all helped me to render those songs,” she says. “I appreciate music as a whole may it be film or independent projects. My dream project is to work on other languages especially in Bollywood,” Nithya says. 

