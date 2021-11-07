STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Duo’s death by electric shock revealed to be homicide case

Police say deceased electrocuted by wild boar trap; two arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The death of two people, which was initially believed to have happened due to accidental electrocution while fishing at Mookkannoor near Angamaly, has turned out to be a case of homicide. Baby, 41, of Karukutty and Jijo, 43, of Palissery were arrested by the police under IPC Section 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). 

Two weeks ago, the decomposed bodies of Sanal, 35, and Thomas, 50, were found near a canal. Though the preliminary finding was that the duo was electrocuted from a KSEB electric line, subsequent investigations found that they died after being electrocuted by an electric wild boar trap.

“Though there were marks of electrocution on their bodies, we couldn’t find anything adjacent to the area. But there was still a slight chance that they were electrocuted from a KSEB line passing through the area. However, we also started a probe to find out if anyone had set up an electric trap to capture wild boars, and realised that Baby and Jijo were involved. We also have the evidence to prove that they set up the trap,” said a police officer.

The police also revealed that the accused duo had in fact found the victims lying on the canal side. “However, they didn’t inform anyone. Instead, they removed the wires and other electric fencing from the area, and then escaped,” the officer added.

A case under IPC Section 308 has been registered as there was no motive behind the murder. “We can only charge them for murder if it was done with an intention of killing. This was an accident. Their actions, however, still can’t be justified,” said the officer.

