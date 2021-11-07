Surgery helps haemoptysis patient live normal life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A decade since she was diagnosed with haemoptysis, this 26-year-old woman can heave a sigh of relief. With the help of a one-hour-long minimally invasive surgery at Lisie Hospital in Kochi, the Thrissur native who has been suffering from repeated episodes of coughing up blood is now finally recovering. The patient was discharged on Saturday, three days after the surgery.

“The patient first started to experience the difficulty in 2011, when she was just 16 years old. After she repeatedly started to cough up blood, she was taken to a pulmonologist at a hospital in Thrissur. She was initially suspected to have pneumonia. At first, she used to cough up blood at intervals of six months. This later became once in every three months. Over the past few months, however, the frequency significantly increased and she started to suffer from weekly episodes,” said Dr Lijesh Kumar, head of department (HOD) and senior consultant, Interventional Radiology, Lisie Hospital.

Dr Lijesh said the issue was thought to be due to repeat pneumonia initially, then possibly endometriosis (a disorder in which tissue that lines the uterus grows outside the uterus), and the patient was treated accordingly. She was also suffering from bouts of breathlessness for the past few years.

A month ago, after the frequency of her episodes continued to increase, a CT scan was conducted outside the hospital. The scan revealed an abnormal vessel arising from the aorta (the main artery that carries blood away from your heart to the rest of your body) supplying the lower lobe of the left lung. A possibility of arteriovenous malformation (AVM), an abnormal tangle of blood vessels connecting arteries and veins which disrupts normal blood flow and oxygen circulation, was diagnosed. The patient was thus posted for an embolisation.

Considering the possibility of lung damage due to loss of blood supply, the patient was advised to undergo open surgery. She came to Lisie Hospital for a second opinion and was consulted by Dr Paramez, HOD and senior consultant pulmonologist, Dr Murugan, senior consultant cardiothoracic surgeon, and Dr Lijesh. “A detailed CT scan revealed the diagnosis to be a very rare condition — anomalous systemic supply of the lower lobe of the left lung from the aorta. Only a few cases reported in literature so far,” he added. She underwent plug embolisation of the abnormal vessel by a team led by Dr Lijesh, Dr Dileep Kumar, Dr K Rajeev, cath lab in-charge Sr Betty C M C, and cath lab technicians A J Wilson and Jibin Thomas.