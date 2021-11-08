Woman photographers from Kochi kick start pan India trip on scooter
KOCHI: Freelance photographers Anamiha R (30) and Simi Augustine (40) started their all-India expedition on scooter on Sunday to spread the message on nature conservation. With the support from the All Kerala Photographers Association, the duo plans to complete the journey within two months. They will also plant many saplings on their way.