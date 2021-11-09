Awards for debutants in Malayalam film

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Integrated communications company Ten Point Media and online Malayalam Cinema News portal Cinidiary.com is instituting a film award to honour new talents in the industry. The award is arranged exclusively for debutants.

The committee has invited entries from films censored between January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021, or televised on the OTT platforms within the same period. A jury panel consisting of veteran filmmakers of Malayalam cinema would select the awardees.

“Ten Point Debut Film Awards will showcase and recognise the talents of fresh faces in the Malayalam film industry. The goal is to motivate fresh talents in carrying their aspirations forward. It would be a boost for the regional cinema and for people who dream of a career in movies,“ said Manoj Madhavan, Founder of Ten Point Media.

Entries have to be submitted in DVD, Blu Ray, Hard Disk or Pendrive. The brochure containing the application form and other conditions for the award could be received from either Ten Point Office situated in DPI Junction in Thiruvananthapuram or Panampalli Nagar in Kochi. The form can also be downloaded directly from www.cinidiary.com. The entries should be submitted by 5pm on January 25, 2022.

The categories include the best film, debutant director, debutant actor, best debutant actress, best debutant screenwriter, best debutant singer etc. The Rebuild Kerala initiative of the Government of Kerala, post-Kerala Floods is a major activity by the brand.