Improve on our past knowledge, says Governor Khan

Published: 09th November 2021 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “We should not be satisfied with our past events. We must improve upon our past knowledge by offering additions to it,” said Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan while delivering the convocation speech at Cochin University of Science and Technology on Monday.

According to him, it is unfortunate that we could not build upon these knowledge foundations effectively even as the rest of the world moved in the right direction. 

India is the third-largest producer of scientific papers and Cusat has made contributions helping it enter the world ranking, he said. The Governor was here to inaugurate the golden jubilee convocation. He presented degrees to 80 students in person and the rest online.

