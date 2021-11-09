STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe into OMR sheet manipulation progressing, says agency

OMR sheet

Image of OMR sheets used for representational purpose (Photo courtesy: gksolve)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: National Testing Agency (NTA), the autonomous organisation that conducts entrance examinations for admission to higher educational institutions, on Monday informed Kerala High Court that its investigation into alleged manipulation in the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is under way, and that a report will be filed before the court soon.

Justice N Nagaresh asked the NTA to file the report and posted the hearing in the case to November 16.
When the petition came up for hearing, S Nirmal, counsel for NTA, informed the court that a probe committee headed by a joint director was formed to investigate the matter.

Three IIT faculty members were also included in the committee. Responding to the court’s query on when the investigation in the case will be completed, the counsel replied that the committee has conducted hearings and the petitioner was also heard on November 3.

A report will be filed soon, said the counsel. NTA made the submission on a petition from Rithu Sibi of Thrissur, who appeared for the NEET 2021 exam.

Comments

