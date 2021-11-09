Smuggling case: Two more execute bond for bail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two more accused in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case executed bond for getting bail at the NIA Court here on Monday after they were granted bail by the Kerala High Court. Muvattupuzha natives A M Jalal and Muhammad Ali executed the bail bond by presenting two sureties each having properties worth over Rs 25 lakh.

Ali is expected to be released from Viyyur Central Jail where he is currently lodged. Ali was denied bail after NIA alleged that he was linked to radical groups as it was found during the analysis of his seized mobile phone that there were contents related to extremist groups in it.

Similarly, Ali was acquitted in the case related to chopping off the palm of college professor T J Joseph. However, in the chargesheet, NIA could not establish Ali’s link with any extremist groups. On the other hand, though Jalal executed the bond for bail, he will not be able to get out of jail as he is still undergoing COFEPOSA detention at Poojapura. Jalal is one of the prime accused in the case. Swapna Suresh, the second accused in the case, was released from jail on Saturday.