By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday sought the view of the state government on a petition challenging the “illegal” collection of parking fee at Lulu Mall here. Justice N Nagaresh adjourned the case to Friday.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Kalamassery native Bosco Louis. He argued that the mall authorities have no right to levy parking fee and that it was against Rule 20 of the Kerala Building Rules and Section 475 of the Kerala Municipality Act.