STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Raised footpaths shrink Press Club Road

After the footpaths were modified under the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), which raised their height, the road further narrowed creating more problems for travellers and shop owners. 

Published: 10th November 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chaos galore at the narrow Press Club Road which is the lifeline for students studying in the schools nearby | Albin Mathew

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Press Club Road in the heart of the city has been suffering from lack of parking space on both sides. After the footpaths were modified under the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), which raised their height, the road further narrowed creating more problems for travellers and shop owners. 

When schools and colleges reopened, the crowd on the road increased. Press Club Road is one of the main hubs of bookshops with academic texts. The shop owners say they have been losing a major chunk of their business after the road was narrowed down.

“At least 100 autorickshaws arrive at the school daily on an average. All these vehicles used to park along the roadside. These days, their parents are dropping them. So, there is some relief. However, once the schools open in a full swing, there would not be any space left for our customers to park their vehicles, two-wheelers,” said Abdul Latheef, owner of Blossom Book House.

The road was 30 feet earlier. Of that, five feet each was taken for constructing bigger footpaths. Though the footpaths were raised and expanded, the drainage remained the same, bringing no change to the drainage network, say shop owners.   

“Earlier, the road from Catholic Syrian Bank to Guesthouse Road was one way. The sitution is different now. Our business has dropped by 90%. Though the CSML had promised half-parking on one of the foot paths, which is half-a-feet higher from the road, police are still imposing a fine,” said T Jayachandran, publisher of CICC Book House. When the Ernakulam market is shifted, good lorries will also use the road, he said.

People’s demands

  •  Implement one-way with the help of traffic police
  •  Allow half-parking on the half-a-feet high footpath as promised
  •  Restrict goods lorries and bigger vehicles here
  •  Restrict parking only to people coming to the shops
     

SPOTLIGHT
Spotlight is a space for Kochiites to speak up on issues bothering them. Our reporters go around town, identifying everything from parking woes to broken pipes and dug-up drainages, and bring it to the attention of authorities concerned. Have a problem you would like us to raise? Write to: cityexpresskoc@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp