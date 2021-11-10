Raised footpaths shrink Press Club Road

Anupama Mili By

KOCHI: The Press Club Road in the heart of the city has been suffering from lack of parking space on both sides. After the footpaths were modified under the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), which raised their height, the road further narrowed creating more problems for travellers and shop owners.

When schools and colleges reopened, the crowd on the road increased. Press Club Road is one of the main hubs of bookshops with academic texts. The shop owners say they have been losing a major chunk of their business after the road was narrowed down.

“At least 100 autorickshaws arrive at the school daily on an average. All these vehicles used to park along the roadside. These days, their parents are dropping them. So, there is some relief. However, once the schools open in a full swing, there would not be any space left for our customers to park their vehicles, two-wheelers,” said Abdul Latheef, owner of Blossom Book House.

The road was 30 feet earlier. Of that, five feet each was taken for constructing bigger footpaths. Though the footpaths were raised and expanded, the drainage remained the same, bringing no change to the drainage network, say shop owners.

“Earlier, the road from Catholic Syrian Bank to Guesthouse Road was one way. The sitution is different now. Our business has dropped by 90%. Though the CSML had promised half-parking on one of the foot paths, which is half-a-feet higher from the road, police are still imposing a fine,” said T Jayachandran, publisher of CICC Book House. When the Ernakulam market is shifted, good lorries will also use the road, he said.

People’s demands

Implement one-way with the help of traffic police

Allow half-parking on the half-a-feet high footpath as promised

Restrict goods lorries and bigger vehicles here

Restrict parking only to people coming to the shops



