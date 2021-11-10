Rights panel registers case in death of elderly man

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) on Tuesday registered a case into the death of a 92-year-old man at Kannammaly after slipping into a canal near his house on Monday.

The family members of George of Kattiparambu, Kannammaly, alleged that he had stepped on septic waste dumped near his house before slipping into the canal. KSHRC chairman Antony Dominic ordered Kochi Corporation secretary and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mattanchery, to file a report on the incident in the next four weeks.

The relatives of George said solid septic waste is being dumped in the area frequently. On Monday morning, George who left for the church was found dead in the canal.