STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Rights panel registers case in death of elderly man

Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) on Tuesday registered a case into the death of a 92-year-old man at Kannammaly after slipping into a canal near his house on Monday. 

Published: 10th November 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) on Tuesday registered a case into the death of a 92-year-old man at Kannammaly after slipping into a canal near his house on Monday. 

The family members of George of Kattiparambu, Kannammaly, alleged that he had stepped on septic waste dumped near his house before slipping into the canal. KSHRC chairman Antony Dominic ordered Kochi Corporation secretary and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mattanchery, to file a report on the incident in the next four weeks. 

The relatives of George said solid septic waste is being dumped in the area frequently. On Monday morning, George who left for the church was found dead in the canal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp