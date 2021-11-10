STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Shades of beauty

Make-up artist Abhilash Chicku’s new photoshoot is a beautiful testament against colourism

Published: 10th November 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Will this colour suit my dark skin? This is a common question celebrity make-up artist Abhilash Chicku has come across from his clients. He has also seen many discriminations against women in showbiz due to their dark skin tone. This made the make-up artist come up with his new project along with his friend and Kochi-based designer Helen Sebastian. 

 The photoshoot surrounds three women, who have dressed up in pastel floral attires. In designer couture lehengas with bright floral designs and adorned with traditional jewellery, the women appear as the epitome of modern women. The crepe georgette attires look stunning on the models, who appear in bold makeup in green grove background. The choli and lehenga are given glossy lacework and may look similar to popular Sabyasachi bridal attires. 

Helen designed the three lehengas overnight for the shoot. “When Abhilash suggested the theme, I came up with the floral patterns in pastel shades as I wanted to enhance the beauty of their skin. The idea was simple but royal style attire. I consulted with the models to convey my design and to know their comfort,” says Helen, who has around 25 years of experience as a designer. 

Abhilash says judging the colours of fabric based on skin tone is a form of colourism. “There are many who feel inferior about their skin or body shape. It is mainly due to the discrimination they face from society, friends and family. My photoshoot is to inspire them to embrace themselves, come out of their shells and wear the colours,” he adds.

Abhilash says he has a reason to choose this theme. “I wanted the models to feel comfortable in their skin. I have previously worked with model Nimisha. The make-up photo shoot crossed more than five million views last year. Beauty does not depend on skin tone,” says Abhilash. 

Abhilash says, he has come across many brides who doubt if make-up goes well with their dusky skin tone. “Some have even conveyed how it was difficult for their parents to find a groom due to the colour of their skin. I wonder why such discrimination still prevails. I want this project to be an eye-opener for society who discriminate and choose people based on skin colour and body shape,” says Abhilash. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp