A buzzy-fizzy affair

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: To a society where alcoholic beverages are widely popular, a group of friends introduced something new — a mocktail bar. Akhil Varghese, Jibin Raj and Sarath Kartha started what could be the first such establishment in the state right in the heart of Kochi. The idea is simple: give Malayalis a taste of mocktails at a reasonable price. The trio’s Fusion Soda provides almost 75 varieties of mocktails and soda-based drinks all priced between Rs 50 and Rs 200.

Established in 2019 as a cloud kitchen, the beverage company clicked when they put up a stall at a flea market. “In those times, drinks were limited to milkshakes and juices. Our mocktails stood out. Fusion Soda, the exclusive mocktail bar was set up in 2020, “ says Akhil.

“All three of us have worked in different parts of the world and are foodies. Wherever we travel, we observe the way drinks are served. Bought up in a middle-class family, I always admired these cocktails and wine glasses. At Fusion Soda, we serve our drinks in beautiful glasses with a flair bartending,” he says. Functioning from 12 to 12, Fusion Soda gives you the vibe of a pub, but with non-alcoholic drinks. The main ingredients are fruit juices and milk.

The reddish-pink Strawberry Watermelon Martini served in a martini glass will attract anyone. The Mint Mojito Iced Coffee, served in the quintessential cocktail glass is a welcome sight for coffee lovers. Pineapple Bombshells will surprise many with the spicy kick of green chillies. The innovative drinks with colourful presentation and the rare sight of bartending skills make Fusion Soda a must-try. The store manager Foizul Hoque helms the bartending department of the store with his assistants Saklin Mustak and Samiyul Hoque.

“We are the first mocktail shop in Kerala with a bar concept. All the staff are trained by certified bartenders,” say the founders. Apart from the skills and presentation, what makes the shop special is that it often upgrades its menu. “We are open to experiments. We conduct tests through a cross combination of flavours and fruits.

At some, we succeed. Most of our drinks are exclusive and are only available here,” says Akhil. “We evaluate our drinks based on the most popular and the least ordered ones. Drinks falling in the latter group are replaced with new ones. At present, a special carrot mocktail, old fashioned cola, and chilli guava are our top three drinks,” Akhil adds.

Check out them at Instagram @fusionsoda.