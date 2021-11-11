Crimes against kids rise during pandemic time

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As kids stayed holed up at homes since March 2020 following the closure of schools, the number of crimes against children, especially those registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, has witnessed a sharp rise this year. However, the conviction rate in these cases remains low.

As per the data with the police, 3,051 cases were registered across the state this year till October 1. Of them, 2,501 were registered under Pocso Act and 550 for other offences against children. In comparison, 3,725 cases of crime against children were registered in 2020, of which 3,044 were registered under Pocso Act and 681 were other crimes against children.

In Kochi city, 112 cases have been registered this year compared to 103 in 2020. Of them, 85 cases were registered under Pocso Act this year and 97 in the previous year. This year, 27 cases of crime against children were registered. It was six last year. Ernakulam Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Bitty K Joseph said the increase in Pocso cases is alarming. She said the closure of schools is one reason behind the rise.

“In Ernakulam, we estimate that there is around 50% hike in incidents in crimes under Pocso Act and other crime against children. The sad part is that cases where relatives turn out to be abusers are increasing alarmingly. With schools remaining closed for over one year, it was not easy for victims to overcome the trauma after the incident,” she said.

Sexual Health Educator Swathy Jagadesh said children have been facing abuse from relatives in the past also. “However, the cases are coming to the fore now. The parents are now willing to report such crimes,” she said. Another question is whether the victims are getting justice in a timely manner. The data shared at the assembly recently reveals that in the past five years, the prosecution in the state could get a conviction in only 417 Pocso cases. Since 2016, 11,496 Pocso chargesheets were filed. Currently, there are 10,187 cases are awaiting trial in the state.

The situation remains the same in cases of other crimes against the children in the state. When chargesheets were filed in 3,902 cases, during the same period conviction was obtained in 115 cases only.

A government prosecutor who appears in Pocso-related cases said the low conviction rate is due to reasons like misuse of the Act and the victim turning hostile after being influenced by relatives.

“Often, victims turn hostile in cases registered against their relatives. They do so due to immense pressure from relatives,” she said. “There was an instance where a Pocso case was registered against a grandfather by a child’s parents due to property dispute,” she added.