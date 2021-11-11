STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Didn’t refuse nod for shooting: Thrikkakara municipal chief

On Wednesday, however, the chairperson refuted such reports. The filming of several movies is taking place at Thrikkakara. 

Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Ajitha Thankappan’s protest against the film fraternity over the arrest of Congress workers — for allegedly vandalising actor Joju George’s vehicle during a road blockade — snowballed into a row after reports said that she refused permission for a film shooting. 

On Wednesday, however, the chairperson refuted such reports. The filming of several movies is taking place at Thrikkakara. Ajitha had heated exchanges on Tuesday with two production staff members who approached her seeking permission for the shooting of director Sathyan Anthikad’s upcoming movie. 

“I had only registered my protest for putting our party workers behind bars after falsely implicating them. I know them personally and visited them. We staged a protest against an issue affecting the public severely. The actor confronted the workers and created a scene,” she said.

Joju is not playing a role in Anthikad’s film. The movie crew had decided to shoot certain scenes at the Thrikkakara bus stand. “I told them that I was not refusing permission for film shooting as I know it provides an income for several people,” she added.

