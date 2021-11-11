STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

ED grills two priests in Syro-Malabar Church land deal case

Both priests, who are accused in the case, appeared at the ED office here for the interrogation.

Published: 11th November 2021 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Church

IMage for representation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The  Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money laundering behind controversial land deals of  Ernakulam- Angamaly archdiocese on Wednesday interrogated Fr Joshy Puthuva,  former procurator of the archdiocese, and Mon Sebastian Vadakkumpadan, former Vicar General of the archdiocese.

Both priests, who are accused in the case, appeared at the ED office here for the interrogation.
 ED officials said Puthuva and Vadakkumpadan had been office-bearers of the archdiocese when the controversial land deals took place. The ED recorded detailed statements of the duo regarding their role in the land transaction and related financial deals. The interrogation continued late into the evening.

After the interrogation of the priests, ED will record the statement of Syro-Malabar Church supremo Cardinal George Alenchery, who is also an accused in the case. However, the central agency is yet to confirm the date on which Cardinal Alenchery will be questioned. 

The case against the accused persons is that they sold the properties owned by the Church as 36 small plots between July 2016 and August 2017. The sale went ahead despite Church-appointed panels deciding to sell off the properties as single plots. Following a complaint from Pappachan, police registered a case.

The FIR claims that the accused persons conspired with the intention of making financial gains and caused corresponding financial loss to the archdiocese. The ED is probing the money laundering aspect linked to the police case. There are 24 accused persons in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp