Gangster held for attacking spa employee

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A gang member who allegedly manhandled a woman employee of a spa in Aluva and went into hiding has finally landed in police custody. Solaman, 29, of Thottakattukara was arrested from his hideout at Madiwala, Bengaluru. The accused was also booked for violating the KAAPA Act.

A three-member gang comprising Solaman arrived at Sea Salt Spa, Thottakattukara, Aluva, run by Malappuram native Rinshad. As the owner refused to pay the money they demanded, they tied up a woman staffer of the spa and roughed her up. Two of the accused were arrested earlier. Solaman had been absconding. The incident occurred in August this year.

“The police caught Solaman who tried to attack them with lethal weapons when they reached his hideout in Bengaluru to nab him,” said an officer with the investigation team. As Solaman was involved in 10 criminal cases, he was slapped with KAAPA following a report filed by Rural SP K Karthick. As per this, he was supposed to appear at the police station once a week and keep away from criminal activities.