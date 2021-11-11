Many faces of migrant lives

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Independent journalist Rejimon Kuttappan’s new book ‘Undocumented Stories of Indian Migrants in the Arab Gulf’ will hit the bookstores on Noverber 16. The book explores the lives of Indian undocumented migrant workers in the Gulf and how they are marginalised whether by design, bastardry, serendipity, or fate

The book is a collection of heart-rending accounts of migrant lives and according to Penguin Books, the publisher, it is also about migration journalism. “It is also about a humanitarian journalist committed to reveal the underbelly of India-Arab Gulf migration corridor that suppresses the truth about migrant labour exploitation and tragedy,” says a press release.

Rejimon does not pretend to be an invisible narrator. He reflects his own actions, the help he gives to his informants and the limitations and liberations of journalism in the region. The book offers a glimpse into the individual narratives with the political, economic, and cultural histories that have connected Kerala and Oman for millennia. With a hear-breaking accounts of lives which are trapped by the kafala system, the book narrates longing and guilt, struggle, disappointment, and family rejection.

The book contains the gripping story of Majeed’s escape through Oman-UAE border, the sham and violent Arabi Kalyanam (marriage) of Jumaila and a dangerous rescue of Sushmitha. Appunni’s account exposes an entrenched culture of corruption. The trafficking and enslavement of women also is described in the book. The little-known Arab Spring protests in Oman, the country’s long history of rebellions and the aftermath of Covid pandemic is also featured by the author.

The storyteller in Rejimon takes the readers into the world of migrant workers and their power of resilience.