Shopping complex gutted

A major fire engulfed the first floor of the municipal shopping complex near Kothamangalam bus stand around 6.20am on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A major fire engulfed the first floor of the municipal shopping complex near Kothamangalam bus stand around 6.20am on Wednesday. As no one was present in the building, a tragedy was averted.

Fire and Rescue Services officials said short circuit was suspected to be the cause of the fire. “It is a very old building. Shops, including a photo studio, a home nursing agency and a few textile shops were gutted in the fire,” said a fire and rescue official. 

Two fire units from the Kothamangalam fire station rushed to the spot and doused the fire in less than an hour. “Four trucks pumped water to douse the blaze. Due to timely intervention, a spread to nearby buildings could be averted. The building has now been sealed,” the official said.

