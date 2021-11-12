A journey down the memory lane

Arya U R By

KOCHI: Ahaana Krishna’s directorial debut Thonnal is a visual treat. She created the seven-minute-long video on her birthday on October 31 and it has already crossed more than 3.5 million views on YouTube. The song has become popular among music lovers and the video adds a new layer of charm to it.

Ahaana plays a chef, who travels down memory lane and creates a special chocolate cake. The cake and its design have also become the talk of the town along with the upbeat music. The director reveals that she always wanted to create something that will touch the heart of the masses.

“I was particular that it should be connected to food as I am a foodie, especially a sweet tooth. It all started six months ago and the discussion was fully held through online meetings. Cinematographer Nimish Ravi helped me brainstorm and develop a concept. Thonnal is a product of everybody’s effort. The video boosted my confidence to become a director in future,” she says.

The song was composed by Govind Vasantha, written by Sharafu and rendered in the melodious voice of young singer Haniya Nafisa. Working with Govind was a magical experience says Ahaana. “I had approached him with my idea and he was very quick to come up with the beautiful track. He has also added an element of innocence in the music which has been highlighted in the lyrics. Also, it is weaved as a simple song that anybody can hum,” says Ahaana.

Ahaana is all words while describing the show stopper — the special chocolate swirl cake. The cake has also gone viral on social media. The real hands behind the cake is Miria Rose Jacob, a home baker based in the city who owns Mia’s Cupcakery.

“I googled for three days to find an unusual cake. On the third day, I came across a chocolate bundt cake which is made using a special pan. I conveyed the cake idea to Miria. She then came up with the chocolate swirl cake aka ‘Thonnal cake’ as it is now called,” says Ahana.