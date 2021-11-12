House for actor Beena Kumbalangi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A), in association with Madhyamam and Unimoni-NMC Group, will hand over its 31st house to Malayalam actor Beena Kumbalangi on Saturday. Actor Mohanlal will handover the keys to the house at A.M.M.A headquarters at Kaloor at 1.30pm.

Titled ‘Akshara Veedu’, these houses are designed by architect G Sankar. The organisers build houses for people in various fields who could not build one of their own. The construction of other houses are progressing in various districts.

The aim of the project is to help artists who helped the cultural movement of Kerala but are financially struggling. Many leading personalities in society from across the field of politics, art and film along with the public and local organisations have contributed to the project. Each house is named with a letter from Malayalam alphabet.