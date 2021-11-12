STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

House for actor Beena Kumbalangi

Actor Mohanlal will handover the keys to the house at A.M.M.A headquarters at Kaloor at 1.30pm. 

Published: 12th November 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Mohanlal

Mohanlal will hand over the keys to the house

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A), in association with Madhyamam and Unimoni-NMC Group, will hand over its 31st house to Malayalam actor Beena Kumbalangi on Saturday. Actor Mohanlal will handover the keys to the house at A.M.M.A headquarters at Kaloor at 1.30pm. 

Titled ‘Akshara Veedu’, these houses are designed by architect G Sankar. The organisers build houses for people in various fields who could not build one of their own. The construction of other houses are progressing in various districts.

The aim of the project is to help artists who helped the cultural movement of Kerala but are financially struggling. Many leading personalities in society from across the field of politics, art and film along with the public and local organisations have contributed to the project. Each house is named with a letter from Malayalam alphabet. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp