Man in jail for ‘rape’ after friends’ reunion

KOCHI: They are former students of a school in Kochi. It was through an alumni WhatsApp group created in 2014 that the two former classmates renewed their acquaintance. But now one of them, a 45-year-old man, is behind bars after his female friend came out accusing him of raping her after reviving the friendship. The police who registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the woman arrested Saleel on October 11 from a neighbouring state. He was remanded in judicial custody.

“We need to collect statements from other members of the group. The alleged rape took place in 2018. We nabbed Saleel from outside the state,” said a police officer. According to the police, the woman is a permanent resident of a European country and it was in 2014 that Saleel created a WhatsApp group of former students of his school and added her in it.

As per the statement submitted by the police in the court, Saleel established regular contact with the woman through WhatsApp and allegedly induced her to indulge in sexual activities with him after coming to know that she was hypomaniac. He allegedly raped her at a hotel on July 27 and July 28 in 2018 when she reached Kochi for attending the alumni meet of the school.

Though Saleel moved a sessions court here for bail, the plea was rejected after the woman impleaded in the bail application hearing to state that the accused knowingly took advantage of her mental illness and medication to induce her into having illicit sex with him. Saleel also made a false assurance to her that he would divorce his wife and made her believe that a relationship with him would be beneficial for her mental state, she alleged.

However, contending the victim’s statement, Saleel, who lives with his wife and two daughters, pleaded innocence and submitted in his bail application that his and the woman’s families have known each other for the past several years. He contended that he had not committed any offence as alleged and that even the woman’s claim of mental sickness was unfounded as she worked abroad and travelled to India all alone on many occasions including for the reunion.