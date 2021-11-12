STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

New model for saving healthcare sector

The book titled ‘Health Co-operatives — a Forward-Looking Model in Healthcare’ talks about how to create people-friendly and affordable facilities

Published: 12th November 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The dangers in the growth of institutions with a profit motive in the health sector should have a counterforce. Cooperative institutions can play such a role but this would call for much greater government support, especially local governments, says Prof D Narayana, former director of Thiruvananthapuram-based Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT).

He argues the case for strong support to the cooperative medical institutions by the local governments in his recent book ‘Health Co-operatives — a Forward-Looking Model in Healthcare’. It’s a collective work edited by M M Abbas and R S Kurup. The book will be released by Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Saturday by handing over a copy to Gopi Kottamurikkal, president of Kerala Bank. The event will also see the minister inaugurating the ‘mother and child block’ of Thrikkakara Municipal Co-operative Hospital, built by P T Thomas’s MLA fund. 

The economic crisis postCovid has shown that cooperatives are best suited to face the challenges of business failure and job loss.  “In the Indian context too they have persisted and grown. Kerala has cooperatives in diverse sectors, especially catering to the socially and economically disadvantaged,” he writes.

“In the healthcare sector, they are present in geographically underserved areas and more government support due to the transition of proprietary health institutions into partnerships and limited companies. The support should help them align with the local governments and act as a counterforce to the profit-making institutions,” writes Narayana in the chapter ‘Health Cooperatives An Overview.’

Another interesting article is by former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac, titled ‘Celebrating 25 years of people’s plan and 22 years of Co-operative Hospital at Thrikkakara’. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp