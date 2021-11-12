New model for saving healthcare sector

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The dangers in the growth of institutions with a profit motive in the health sector should have a counterforce. Cooperative institutions can play such a role but this would call for much greater government support, especially local governments, says Prof D Narayana, former director of Thiruvananthapuram-based Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT).

He argues the case for strong support to the cooperative medical institutions by the local governments in his recent book ‘Health Co-operatives — a Forward-Looking Model in Healthcare’. It’s a collective work edited by M M Abbas and R S Kurup. The book will be released by Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Saturday by handing over a copy to Gopi Kottamurikkal, president of Kerala Bank. The event will also see the minister inaugurating the ‘mother and child block’ of Thrikkakara Municipal Co-operative Hospital, built by P T Thomas’s MLA fund.

The economic crisis postCovid has shown that cooperatives are best suited to face the challenges of business failure and job loss. “In the Indian context too they have persisted and grown. Kerala has cooperatives in diverse sectors, especially catering to the socially and economically disadvantaged,” he writes.

“In the healthcare sector, they are present in geographically underserved areas and more government support due to the transition of proprietary health institutions into partnerships and limited companies. The support should help them align with the local governments and act as a counterforce to the profit-making institutions,” writes Narayana in the chapter ‘Health Cooperatives An Overview.’

Another interesting article is by former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac, titled ‘Celebrating 25 years of people’s plan and 22 years of Co-operative Hospital at Thrikkakara’.