NIA records arrest of two Maoist leaders in armed training case

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested senior Maoist leaders B G Krishnamurthy and Savithri in the Edakkara Maoist case related to armed training held in Nilambur forest in September 2016. They were nabbed by Kerala Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Wayanad on Tuesday.

Both hail from Karnataka. Savithri, alias Rajitha, is the fourth accused and Krishnamurthy 18th accused in the case. Following a production warrant issued, the duo was produced before the NIA court where their arrest was recorded.

According to NIA, both are senior leaders of CPI (Maoist). Their presence in Kerala since 2016 was as part of enhancing Maoist activities in the state. The NIA also claimed that the group organised training camps in forest areas in the state as part of a larger conspiracy. The NIA suspects that Maoists were trying to start an armed struggle in the state and as part of it, the group was looking for new recruits. Both were wanted in more than 50 cases registered in various states of India.

Krishnamurthy, a native of Sringeri, had been heading Maoist activities in Karnataka for over a decade. He was elevated as secretary of the Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee in 2017 following the encounter death of Kuppu Devaraj. Savithri, hailing from Shivamoga, is the wife of senior leader Vikram Gowda. Savithri was the commander of Kabani dalam, the sub group operating in Wayanad area.

Both were remanded to judicial custody and shifted to the High-Security Prison at Viyyur, Thrissur. As it was ATS which first recorded their arrest, NIA would wait for the state agency to get the duo in custody before approaching the NIA court with its custody application.

Meanwhile, NIA produced Deepak, alias Chandru, a native of Chhattisgarh, and Ramesh who hails from Koramangala in Bengaluru at the NIA court on expiry of their custody in the same case. Deepak was a Maoist master weapon trainer and expert in guerilla warfare. The NIA claims that the presence of an expert trainer like Deepak in the Kerala forest indicates that there was a larger conspiracy to strengthen Maoist activities in the state. Another Maoist activist, R Ragavendra, is currently in NIA custody.

The police registered the case at Edakkara station in 2017 following the encounter in Nilambur in November 2016. The case was later transferred to ATS. In August this year, NIA took over the probe.