No quarantine for vaccinated visitors in Lakshadweep

With the archipelago reporting no new Covid cases since October 16, the Lakshadweep administration on Thursday decided  to relax travel restrictions and quarantine norms. 

Published: 12th November 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

According to the new protocol, persons who have taken both doses of Covid vaccine 14 days prior to the movement to the islands need not produce a Covid negative certificate.

People who have taken both doses of vaccine need not undergo quarantine. Non vaccinated or partially vaccinated people have to carry a negative RT-PCR certificate obtained 48 hours prior to their travel from the mainland and will have to undergo three-day mandatory quarantine on arrival.

Comments

